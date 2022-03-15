Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women’s Disability Rights Should Not Only Exist on Paper in Mexico

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A group of women with disabilities hold a sign reading "We demand funding for accessibility requirements in shelters and Justice Centers for Women," March 8, 2022. © Paola Araujo Last week, thousands of women in Mexico took to the streets to commemorate International Women’s Day – including many women with disabilities. Seeking to be visible sisters of the movement, they are demanding inclusion in services provided for women, particularly related to gender-based violence. Last year, Mexico’s Senate approved numerous amendments to the General Act to Ensure Women a…


© Human Rights Watch


