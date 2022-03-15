Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

1.7 million foxes, 300 million native animals killed every year: now we know the damage foxes wreak

By Jaana Dielenberg, University Fellow, Charles Darwin University
Alyson Stobo-Wilson, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Charles Darwin University
Brett Murphy, Associate Professor / ARC Future Fellow, Charles Darwin University
John Woinarski, Professor (conservation biology), Charles Darwin University
Sarah Legge, Professor, Australian National University
Trish Fleming, Professor, Murdoch University
Foxes kill about 300 million native mammals, birds and reptiles each year, and can be found across 80% of mainland Australia, our devastating new research published today reveals.

This research, the first to quantify the national impact of foxes on Australian wildlife, also compares the results to similar studies on cats. And we found foxes and cats collectively kill 2.6 billion…The Conversation


