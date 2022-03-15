Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s withdrawal from Council of Europe a tragedy for victims of Kremlin’s abuses

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the Russian government’s decision to withdraw from the Council of Europe, and its declared intention to denounce the European Convention on Human Rights, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “Russia’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe comes on the heels of its act of aggression against Ukraine, […] The post Russia’s withdrawal from Council of Europe a tragedy for victims of Kremlin’s abuses appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


