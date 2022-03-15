Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central African Republic: ICC Holds Anti-Balaka Leader

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Permanent premises of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands. © 2018 Marina Riera/Human Rights Watch (Nairobi) – The surrender of Maxime Mokom, a former leader of anti-balaka forces in the Central African Republic, is a significant step forward for the International Criminal Court (ICC) in its efforts to bring justice for crimes committed in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Chad played an important role by surrendering Mokom to the ICC on March 14, 2022, on the basis of a 2018 warrant for his arrest for war crimes and crimes against…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


