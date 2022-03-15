Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Interest rates are likely to rise by much less than most people are predicting

By Costas Milas, Professor of Finance, University of Liverpool
Inflation was already a serious problem thanks to the bottlenecks in the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, and the effect on oil and gas prices, inflationary pressures now look a whole lot worse.

The big question is how central banks will respond. Raised inflation demands higher interest rates, but this risks compounding the global…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


