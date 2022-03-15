Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The government's academic catch-up strategy is failing children in England

By Helena Gillespie, Associate Pro Vice Chancellor for Student Inclusion and Professor of Learning and Teaching in Higher Education, University of East Anglia
The UK government has serious questions to answer about its approach to educational recovery, and schools need more help to look after the wellbeing of children and young people as they recover from the pandemic.

This is clear from a report from the House of Commons Education Committee which explored the impact of the government’s post-pandemic educational catch-up programme. The report makes uncomfortable reading for the government.

It finds that the National Tutoring…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


