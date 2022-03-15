Tolerance.ca
Pollen season is getting longer and more intense with climate change – here's what allergy sufferers can expect in the future

By Yingxiao Zhang, Ph.D. Student in Atmospheric Science, University of Michigan
Allison L. Steiner, Professor of Atmospheric Science, University of Michigan
Rising temperatures mean longer, earlier pollen seasons, but the bigger problem is what carbon dioxide will do to the amount of pollen being released. A 200% increase is possible this century.The Conversation


