Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Everyone should have a say on the future of green accounting

By David Cooper, Emeritus Professor of Accounting, University of Alberta
Daniela Senkl, Assistant Professor in Accounting, University of Guelph
Jeff Everett, Professor of Accounting, York University, Canada
We cannot leave reporting to the accounting profession and their assumptions about who and what is important. Recent proposals by the Canadian accounting profession should concern us all.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


