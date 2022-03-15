Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spain: Authorities must not deport asylum seeker Mohamed Benhlima to Algeria

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that the Spanish authorities are planning to deport Mohamed Benhlima, an Algerian asylum-seeker, whistleblower and anti-corruption activist, Amna Guellali, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “The Spanish authorities are deeply aware of the grim fate that awaits Mohamed Benhlima if they deport him. Over […] The post Spain: Authorities must not deport asylum seeker Mohamed Benhlima to Algeria appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


