Human Rights Observatory

‘We're passing by': A conversation with Haitian contemporary artist Pascale Monnin

By Janine Mendes-Franco
As part of a regional exchange for women artists, Monnin has been working on a series that deals with birth, rebirth, and how women's stories fit into that arc.


