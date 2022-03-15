Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plantations could be used to teach about US slavery if stories are told truthfully

By Amy Potter, Associate Professor of Geography, Georgia Southern University
Derek H. Alderman, Professor of Geography, University of Tennessee
Plantation museums could be ideal venues for students to learn about the nation’s history of race-based slavery, but only if they stop whitewashing the horrors of what took place on their grounds.The Conversation


