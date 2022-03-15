Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Mass execution of 81 men shows urgent need to abolish the death penalty

By Amnesty International
The mass execution of 81 individuals, Saudi and non-Saudi citizens, on Saturday signals an appalling escalation in Saudi Arabia’s use of the death penalty, Amnesty International said today, bringing the country’s tally of executions to 92 so far in 2022 alone. The Ministry of Interior on Saturday announced the execution of 81 people, all of […] The post Saudi Arabia: Mass execution of 81 men shows urgent need to abolish the death penalty appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


