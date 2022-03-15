Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccines are being portrayed as limiting personal freedom – but this can mask the true reasons for hesitancy

By Caitjan Gainty, Senior Lecturer in the History of Science, Technology and Medicine, King's College London
Agnes Arnold-Forster, Researcher, Centre for History in Public Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Framing vaccines as an infringement of liberty is a powerful tactic, but obscures health and political factors that may actually drive resistance.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


