Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some Hope in the Struggle for Justice in Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image From left, Syrian women Samaa Mahmoud, Mariam Alhallak and Yasmen Almashan hold pictures of relatives who died in Syria, before the verdict in front of the court in Koblenz, Germany, January 13, 2022.  © 2022 AP Photo/Martin Meissner Today marks eleven years since the peaceful uprising in Syria descended into a brutal armed conflict, and comprehensive justice for countless abuses committed during the crisis remains elusive. While many avenues for prosecuting war crimes and crimes against humanity in Syria are blocked, the principle of universal jurisdiction opens…


© Human Rights Watch -


