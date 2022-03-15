Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: Be careful what you say about your opponent's 'makeover'

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

This week Michelle and politics + society editor Amanda Dunn talk about the continuing “blame game” after the floods, the pressure on the government over petrol prices, the coming weekend’s South Australian election, and the PM’s campaigning in Western Australia, now its border is finally open.

Then there’s that Morrison crack about Anthony Albanese’s ‘makeover’!The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Does the UN aviation body have power to punish Russia for the MH17 downing? An aviation law expert explains
~ Today's disappointing federal court decision undoes 20 years of climate litigation progress in Australia
~ Mali: New Wave of Executions of Civilians
~ It's hard to find a case for a cut in petrol tax – there are other things the budget can do
~ ADHD looks different in adults. Here are 4 signs to watch for
~ Homeless and looking for help – why people with disability and their carers fare worse after floods
~ The exploited female workers behind the glitter of Indonesia's Islamic fashion
~ Russian government accounts are using a Twitter loophole to spread disinformation
~ Russia and Ukraine are important to the renewables transition. Here's what that means for the climate
~ Saudi Arabia: Mass Execution of 81 Men
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter