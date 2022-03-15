Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Does the UN aviation body have power to punish Russia for the MH17 downing? An aviation law expert explains

By Ron Bartsch AM, Lecturer in Aviation Law, UNSW Sydney
Australia and the Netherlands have launched legal proceedings against Russia over the downing of flight MH17, which killed 298 people in 2014.

What’s so unusual about this new legal action is that it’s being brought before the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). Australia, the Netherlands and Russia are all contracting parties to what is known as the Chicago…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


