Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Today's disappointing federal court decision undoes 20 years of climate litigation progress in Australia

By Jacqueline Peel, Director, Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
Rebekkah Markey-Towler, Research fellow, Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
Environment minister Sussan Ley successfully argued that she doesn’t have a duty of care to protect young people from climate change. Here’s why the judges unanimously ruled in her favour.The Conversation


