ADHD looks different in adults. Here are 4 signs to watch for
By Tamara May, Senior Research Fellow, Monash University
Mark Bellgrove, Professor in Cognitive Neuroscience, Director of Research, Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health; President Australian ADHD Professionals Association (AADPA, Monash University
Many people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. Adult symptoms can look a little different to those of childhood.
Knowing what to look for is important, so people can get support to help them better understand themselves and meet their full potential.
People, including some clinicians, may not be aware of adult ADHD and how symptoms may change as a person develops and grows. We aim to change this through the development of an Australian ADHD…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 15, 2022