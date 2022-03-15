Homeless and looking for help – why people with disability and their carers fare worse after floods
By Jodie Bailie, Research Fellow, The University Centre for Rural Health, University of Sydney
Jo Longman, Senior Research Fellow, The University Centre for Rural Health, University of Sydney
Michelle Villeneuve, Associate Professor, University of Sydney
Ross Bailie, Professor/Director, The University Centre for Rural Health, University of Sydney
The flood will exacerbate the housing crisis for people with disability and their carers. Here’s why – and six steps governments could take now.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 15, 2022