Human Rights Observatory

The exploited female workers behind the glitter of Indonesia's Islamic fashion

By Annisa R. Beta, Lecturer in Cultural Studies, School of Culture and Communication, Faculty of Arts, The University of Melbourne
Behind their ethical entrepreneurial character, Indonesian Islamic fashion designers pay little attention to the exploitation of cheap labourers in the industry.The Conversation


