Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian government accounts are using a Twitter loophole to spread disinformation

By Timothy Graham, Senior Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Jay Daniel Thompson, Lecturer (Early Career Development Fellow) and Program Manager, Professional Communication program, RMIT University
In February this year, reports surfaced on Twitter and Facebook that the Ukrainian government was undertaking a mass genocide of civilians. Around the same time, conspiracy theorists began saying Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy was an agent of the “New World Order”.

These claims have been thoroughly debunked, but not before attracting…The Conversation


