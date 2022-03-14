Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'Let's rip it off her head': new research shows Islamophobia continues at disturbing levels in Australia

By Derya Iner, Senior Lecturer, Charles Sturt University
Today we release the third Islamophobia in Australia report. We are doing this on the third anniversary of the Christchurch terror attacks to once again highlight the ongoing threat to Muslim people in their everyday lives.

This report is based on incidents reported to the Islamophobia Register Australia by victims, proxies and witnesses during 2018 and 2019.

This includes 247 verified…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


