Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bell Shakespeare’s Hamlet highlights the 'claustrophobic personal dynamics' of Shakespeare's play

By Gabriella Edelstein, Lecturer in English, University of Newcastle
Share this article
Review: Hamlet, directed by Peter Evans.

In a speech to the United Kingdom’s House of Commons on March 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky quoted Shakespeare’s Hamlet:

The question for us now is to be or not to be. Oh no, this Shakespeare question. For 13 days this question could have been asked, but now I can give you a definitive answer. It’s definitely yes, to be.

That Bell Shakespeare’s production…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Let's rip it off her head': new research shows Islamophobia continues at disturbing levels in Australia
~ Ukraine: Heritage buildings, if destroyed, can be rebuilt but never replaced
~ Syrians Watch Ukraine with Fear and Hope
~ UK: RSF calls on Home Office to block Assange extradition following Supreme Court refusal to consider appeal
~ Running injuries don't happen for the reasons you think – here's the three best ways to prevent them
~ Ukraine: Arts and culture heritage buildings, if destroyed, can be rebuilt but never replaced
~ How the war in Ukraine will affect food prices
~ Men think they’re brighter than they are and women underestimate their IQ. Why?
~ Omar Musa blends words and the wood carving of Borneo to explore beauty, rage and history
~ Remaking history: how we are recreating Renaissance beauty recipes in the modern chemistry lab
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter