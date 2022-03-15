Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese netizens blame Hong Kong for Omicron outbreaks in China

By Oiwan Lam
Share this article
As more and more Chinese cities impose zero-COVID lockdown measures, some netizens are pointing fingers at Hong Kong, accusing the global city of spreading the virus to China.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ It's hard to find a case for a cut in petrol tax – there are other things the budget can do
~ ADHD looks different in adults. Here are 4 signs to watch for
~ Homeless and looking for help – why people with disability and their carers fare worse after floods
~ The exploited female workers behind the glitter of Indonesia's Islamic fashion
~ Russian government accounts are using a Twitter loophole to spread disinformation
~ Russia and Ukraine are important to the renewables transition. Here's what that means for the climate
~ Saudi Arabia: Mass Execution of 81 Men
~ 'Beautiful and deeply impactful, a kind of deep communion': Sex and Death_ and the Internet is a gift
~ 'Let's rip it off her head': new research shows Islamophobia continues at disturbing levels in Australia
~ Bell Shakespeare’s Hamlet highlights the 'claustrophobic personal dynamics' of Shakespeare's play
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter