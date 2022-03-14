Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syrians Watch Ukraine with Fear and Hope

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Syrian community take part in a Syria Wants Freedom demonstration protesting attacks by Syrian armed forces and allies on civilians as well Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine at the Dam Square on February 26, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. © 2022 Paulo Amorim/Sipa via AP Images Over the past couple of years Syria has settled into a grim status quo: a crumbling economy, a fragmented nation, and the continued peril refugees face from forced returns home. Yet in the lead-up to the 11th anniversary of the Syrian revolution, there have been some isolated…


© Human Rights Watch -


