Russia's war on Ukraine is driving up wheat prices and threatens global supplies of bread, meat and eggs

By David Ubilava, Senior Lecturer of Economics, University of Sydney
Wheat accounts for about 20% of human calorie consumption, and Russia and Ukraine are both major exporters. The war could hit household food supplies in countries as far apart as Egypt and Indonesia.The Conversation


