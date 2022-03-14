Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK: Refusal by Supreme Court to grant Assange right to appeal is “a blow for justice”

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to a UK Supreme Court decision refusing to grant Julian Assange permission to appeal against the previous High Court ruling permitting his extradition, Amnesty International’s Deputy Research Director for Europe Julia Hall, said:  “Today’s decision is a blow to Julian Assange and to justice. The Supreme Court has missed an opportunity to clarify the […] The post UK: Refusal by Supreme Court to grant Assange right to appeal is “a blow for justice” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Running injuries don't happen for the reasons you think – here's the three best ways to prevent them
~ Ukraine: Arts and culture heritage buildings, if destroyed, can be rebuilt but never replaced
~ How the war in Ukraine will affect food prices
~ Men think they’re brighter than they are and women underestimate their IQ. Why?
~ Omar Musa blends words and the wood carving of Borneo to explore beauty, rage and history
~ Remaking history: how we are recreating Renaissance beauty recipes in the modern chemistry lab
~ How to choose a legal decision-maker as you get older – 3 things to consider
~ Trees: why they're our greatest allies against floods – but also tragic victims
~ On the 3rd anniversary of the Christchurch attack, the Ukraine crisis asks the West to rethink its definitions of terrorism
~ Russia's war on Ukraine is driving up wheat prices and threatens global supplies of bread, meat and eggs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter