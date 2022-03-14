Clearing alien trees can help reduce climate change impact on Cape Town's water supply
By Petra Holden, Researcher, University of Cape Town
Alanna Rebelo, Senior Researcher, Agricultural Research Council
Joyce Kimutai, Climate Scientist, University of Cape Town
Kamoru Abiodun Lawal, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Atmospheric Science, University of Cape Town
Mark New, Director, African Climate and Development Initiative, University of Cape Town
Piotr Wolski, Senior Researcher in Hydro-Climatology, University of Cape Town
Romaric C. Odoulami, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Cape Town
Tiro Nkemelang, PhD student in African Climate Risk, University of Cape Town
Clearing alien trees before the drought hit could have reduced the impact of climate change on water supply during the ‘Day Zero’ drought.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 14, 2022