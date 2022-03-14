Tolerance.ca
Benefits of statins may have been overstated – new study

By Paula Byrne, Researcher, Medicine and Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Cholesterol-lowering statins are one of the world’s most commonly used medicines. They were first approved for people with a high risk of cardiovascular disease in 1987. By 2020, global sales were estimated to have approached US$1 trillion (£764 billion).

However, there has been an ongoing debate about whether or not statins are over-prescribed. Does everyone who takes them really benefit from them? To find out, my colleagues and I found 21 relevant clinical trials and analysed the combined data (over 140,000 participants)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


