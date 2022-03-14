Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to train your dog in basic 'life' skills - and why it's important

By Jacqueline Boyd, Senior Lecturer in Animal Science, Nottingham Trent University
Every year at Crufts, the UK’s largest dog show, canines and their people can participate in all manner of exciting competitions. Whether heelwork-to-music (essentially dancing with dogs) or obedience, or the high-speed relay races of flyball, it can be a marvellous feast of fun for performance dogs.

Of course, the reality is that most companion dogs will never enter the dog show ring – what they need to learn are the skills for everyday life.

