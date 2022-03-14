Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Whale migrations: how new UN treaty aims to protect species on the high seas

By Ryan Reisinger, Lecturer in Marine Biology and Ecology, University of Southampton
Ari Friedlaender, Professor of Ocean Sciences, University of California, Santa Cruz
Daniel M. Palacios, Endowed Associate Professor in Whale Habitats, Oregon State University
Share this article
A humpback whale we tagged while it was feeding off the Western Antarctic Peninsula made a nearly 19,000 km-round trip in 265 days, travelling north from Antarctica to its breeding area off Colombia and back. Whales migrate thousands of kilometres each year, gathering to mate and give birth in the tropics and subtropics during winter and then heading for cooler waters in higher latitudes to feast on abundant prey during summer.

Theories…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Whistleblowers and tax evasion: what South Africa needs to add to its toolbox
~ Clearing alien trees can help reduce climate change impact on Cape Town's water supply
~ Nigeria will have to dig deep to overcome entrenched patterns of poverty
~ Tanzania is getting a political remake as President Hassan eyes the 2025 polls
~ What your T-shirt reveals about 'carbon colonialism' and the global economy's vast hidden emissions
~ Ukraine: how Putin could try to split the country into regional puppet governments
~ Coal mining: we're documenting the voices of unsung English miners before they disappear
~ War in Ukraine could cut global supply of essential elements for making green technology
~ Benefits of statins may have been overstated – new study
~ How to train your dog in basic 'life' skills - and why it's important
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter