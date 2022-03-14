Whale migrations: how new UN treaty aims to protect species on the high seas
By Ryan Reisinger, Lecturer in Marine Biology and Ecology, University of Southampton
Ari Friedlaender, Professor of Ocean Sciences, University of California, Santa Cruz
Daniel M. Palacios, Endowed Associate Professor in Whale Habitats, Oregon State University
A humpback whale we tagged while it was feeding off the Western Antarctic Peninsula made a nearly 19,000 km-round trip in 265 days, travelling north from Antarctica to its breeding area off Colombia and back. Whales migrate thousands of kilometres each year, gathering to mate and give birth in the tropics and subtropics during winter and then heading for cooler waters in higher latitudes to feast on abundant prey during summer.
Theories…
