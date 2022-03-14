Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After new Mali hostage video, RSF urges renewed efforts to get him freed

By assistante Afrique
NewsFollowing the past weekend’s circulation of a new undated video of Olivier Dubois, a French journalist held hostage in Mali for the past 11 months, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the French and Malian authorities to redouble efforts to obtain his release.A reassuring proof of life, the video’s appearance on social media came just one week after RSF organised the projection of a h


© Reporters without borders -


