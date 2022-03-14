Tolerance.ca
Why the Uttar Pradesh election result is important for Narendra Modi's plans

By Subir Sinha, Reader in the Theory and Politics of Development, SOAS, University of London
India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unexpectedly retained power in the politically crucial state election in Uttar Pradesh. Its win, with a reduced majority, has surprised those who had reported widespread anger against the party and its candidates.

India’s fourth biggest state Uttar Pradesh is significant because of its symbolic connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans to create…The Conversation


© The Conversation


