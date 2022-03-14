Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Investigate police officers, not detainees, for leaked torture videos

By Amnesty International
Egyptian authorities must stop their appalling reprisals against at least nine detainees and three of their family members and friends whom they are investigating for their dissemination of leaked videos of police abuse at al-Salam First police station in Cairo, Amnesty International said today. The organization is calling for prompt and effective investigations of all […] The post Egypt: Investigate police officers, not detainees, for leaked torture videos appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


