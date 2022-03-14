Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How New Zealand's review of ecologically important land could open the door to more mining on conservation land

By Matthew Hall, Senior Researcher, Environmental Law Initiative and Visiting Scholar, Faculty of Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Allan Brent, Senior Legal Advisor, Environmental Law Initiative, and Visiting Scholar, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Share this article
Efforts to fast-track a review of stewardship land could result in more mining access to conservation land as the governments wants to prioritise land where mining applications have already been made.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tunisia: Military Court Jails Prominent Lawyer
~ Russia: With Tech Firms Pulling Out, Internet Spiraling into Isolation
~ A Year On, No Justice for Myanmar Massacre
~ Albanese level with Morrison as better PM in Newspoll as Labor maintains big lead
~ Trapped in Mariupol: What it’s like inside Ukraine’s besieged city
~ Bangkok or Krung Thep Maha Nakhon: What's the correct name of Thailand’s capital?
~ Zombies continue to be the 'little black dress' of social allegory in Netflix's All Of Us Are Dead
~ A brief (political) history of Australian picnics
~ After the floods, the distressing but necessary case for managed retreat
~ How can Australia support more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander teachers?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter