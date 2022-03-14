Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Military Court Jails Prominent Lawyer

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Abderrazak Kilani © Private (Tunis) – The jailing of a prominent lawyer on March 2, 2022, for arguing with police officers is an alarming new step in the confiscation of civil liberties since President Kais Saied seized extraordinary powers on July 25, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. Abderrazak Kilani, a former government minister and head of the national bar association, is one of the most prominent Tunisians to be put behind bars for his peaceful expression since the ouster of the authoritarian President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011. A military court has…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Russia: With Tech Firms Pulling Out, Internet Spiraling into Isolation
~ A Year On, No Justice for Myanmar Massacre
~ How New Zealand's review of ecologically important land could open the door to more mining on conservation land
~ Albanese level with Morrison as better PM in Newspoll as Labor maintains big lead
~ Trapped in Mariupol: What it’s like inside Ukraine’s besieged city
~ Bangkok or Krung Thep Maha Nakhon: What's the correct name of Thailand’s capital?
~ Zombies continue to be the 'little black dress' of social allegory in Netflix's All Of Us Are Dead
~ A brief (political) history of Australian picnics
~ After the floods, the distressing but necessary case for managed retreat
~ How can Australia support more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander teachers?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter