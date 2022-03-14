Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: With Tech Firms Pulling Out, Internet Spiraling into Isolation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A young man wearing a face mask checks his mobile phone at the State Russian Museum, Saint Petersburg, May 26, 2020. © 2020 Jesus Merida / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images (Berlin) – Several leading foreign tech companies have withdrawn from Russia or suspended operations in the two weeks since Russia’s full-scale invasion in Ukraine, exacerbating the risk of isolation from the global internet for the country’s residents. Withdrawals of tech companies come at a time when Russian authorities have doubled down on the use of their “sovereign internet” technology to block…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


