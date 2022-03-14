Tolerance.ca
A Year On, No Justice for Myanmar Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
On March 14, 2021, “Zarni” joined protests in Hlaing Tharyar, near Yangon, against the Myanmar military’s February 1 coup. The large protests were planned by factory workers, a large portion of the industrial area’s residents. Protesters prepared barricades to ward off security forces, who had been cracking down on peaceful protests around the country. But there were no arrests that day, Zarni said. “They just shot to kill.” Human Rights Watch documented that police and soldiers with assault rifles deliberately surrounded – or “kettled” – the Hlaing Tharyar protesters, killing at least 65 people.…


© Human Rights Watch -


