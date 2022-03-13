How can Australia support more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander teachers?
By Ren Perkins, PhD Candidate, School of Education, The University of Queensland
Marnee Shay, ARC Senior Research Fellow, School of Education, Affiliate Senior Lecturer, Centre for Policy Futures, The University of Queensland
Indigenous education provides all students with a rich and well-rounded knowledge of Australia’s history. However research shows Indigenous teachers are scarce and poorly supported.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 13, 2022