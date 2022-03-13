Tolerance.ca
How an ER simulation helps medical and engineering students see new points of view

By Arianna Mazzeo, McCall MacBain Postdoctoral Fellow, Faculty of Health Sciences, McMaster University
Some medical students in Canada are collaborating in a virtual class with design engineering students in Italy. Their mutual goals are to enhance their preparedness and insights regarding their respective real-world professional challenges by working together online in a scenario.

The students log in to an online simulation of a virtual emergency room. The medical students are assigned doctor and nurse avatars, and the engineering students have IT specialist or designer avatars. The scene plays out in response to the collaborative actions the students take.

This is a real…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


