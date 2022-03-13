When you eat matters: How your eating rhythms impact your mental health
By Elena Koning, PhD Student, Centre for Neuroscience Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
Elisa Brietzke, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Queen's University, Ontario
Healthy eating is not just what you eat, but when you eat. Eating rhythms that in sync with circadian clock can benefit general well-being and may have a protective effect against mental illness.
