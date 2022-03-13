Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Elite athletes shouldn't have to choose between their sport and pregnancy

By Margie Davenport, Associate Professor, Christenson Professor in Active Healthy Living, Faculty of Kinesiology, Sport, and Recreation, University of Alberta
Tara-Leigh McHugh, Professor, Kinesiology, Sport, and Recreation, University of Alberta
Sport policy and practices to support pregnant athletes impacts athletes across all levels of sport. We have an opportunity to change the future for athletes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


