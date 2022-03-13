Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Three likely changes in Mali after France withdraws – and two options for the junta

By Benedikt Erforth, Senior Researcher, German Development Institute
Julian Bergmann, Senior Researcher, German Development Institute
Eight years have passed since the French military launched its operations in Mali at the request of Mali’s then interim government.

Mali, at the time, was experiencing a political and humanitarian crisis that brought to the fore prolonged grievances of parts of the northern populations.

The mission’s immediate goal was to stop separatist and criminal groups from advancing on Mali’s capital, Bamako, and safeguard the country’s sovereignty while buying time for an international peacekeeping…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


