Human Rights Observatory

How drug companies are sidestepping the WHO's technology transfer hub in Africa

By David Richard Walwyn, Professor of Technology Management, University of Pretoria
Moves by Moderna and BioNTech to make vaccines themselves in African countries signal that the companies aren’t considering licensing its technology to a third party for local manufacture.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


