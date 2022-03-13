Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New regulations in Turkey sacrifice olive groves for mining operations

By Doga Celik
The regulations have sparked a backlash, with lawsuits filed to overrule a decision civil society believes will do long-term damage to olive groves and natural protected areas.


© Global Voices -


