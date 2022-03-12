Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russian military court sentences Crimean journalist to 19 years in prison

By jcavelier
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the 19-year prison sentence that Crimean journalist Remzi Bekirov has received from a Russian military tribunal on a trumped-up terrorism charge and calls for his immediate release.Читать на русском / Read in Russian


