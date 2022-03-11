Tolerance.ca
Mexico: Shelve regressive bill to curb civil society groups

By Amnesty International
A bill being considered by Mexico's Chamber of Deputies would severely restrict the work of civil society groups in Mexico and violate Mexico's international legal obligations, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. Legislators should shelve the proposal. The bill was introduced by a legislator from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's party, Morena, which […]


