Human Rights Observatory

Important Step Toward Justice in DR Congo?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women demonstrate for peace in Beni, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 23, 2021. © 2021 Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro The Congolese human rights minister launched national consultations on a new transitional justice initiative that, if implemented, would help the Democratic Republic of Congo emerge from conflict, address grave human rights violations, and institute needed reforms. Representatives of Congo’s presidency and government, along with United Nations officials, international experts, and members of the national human rights commission participated in a…


