Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan Ends Systemic Forced Labor, Civil Society Says

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman picks cotton during the 2015 cotton harvest, which runs from early September to late October or early November annually. © 2015 Simon Buxton/Anti-Slavery International Uzbekistan and its civil society reached a historic turning point in efforts to combat forced labor in the country’s annual cotton harvest yesterday. For decades, millions of people in Uzbekistan were forced to pick cotton, a national crop, under one of the world’s largest, most exploitable state-run forced labor programs. Yesterday, March 10, the Cotton Campaign, an alliance of human rights…


© Human Rights Watch -


