Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sanctions against Russia are targeting the ‘elite’ — but did that work in Iran?

By Jason Garred, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Mirko Draca, Professor of Economics, University of Warwick
Nele Warrinnier, Senior Research Fellow, KU Leuven
The targeting of elite interests has been at the centre of recent sanctions policies, including sanctions on Russia. We look at the effectiveness of targeting in Iran in the 2010s.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


